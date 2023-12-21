The Sunday Crossword No. 3286

December 21, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Across

1 Angler hopes for this amount of information, we’re told (4)

3 Club alight: might ash be found there? (8)

9 Last bits of Christmas cake, privately, by the coast(7)

11 Run and shove, pocketing one pound on the way back (7)

12 Sly cats at work, they cause things to change (9)

13 Ruled, showing signs of age (5)

14 Book pricier option in hotel (1,4,4,1,4)

16 Pure, holy band is playing Gershwin piece (8,2,4)

20 Removed middle section of electrical flex from speaker (5)

22 Soldiers given orders to go around duck (9)

23 Couple eating last of cracker that is plain (7)

24 Starters of rice in stock, oregano to taste, onion ...? (7)

25 In large part, admitting two poor grades with unassuming manner (8)

26 Gradually move back, say, adder regularly sidestepped (4)

Down

1 ‘ABCs’ is, put another way ...? (6)

2 Display exuberant paintings etc, stuck up in eatery (9)

4 Part of layover’s awfully managed (7)

5 Put down dopiest oddball (7)

6 Salad bar’s boss, awfully unabashed (2,4,2,5)

7 Condescend to remove first of specs from blueprint (5)

8 Tail winds had owls shedding from both wings (6)

10 Everyman will take into account editor’s ‘Badly thought out’ (3-10)

15 One devout woman, old-fashioned, overwhelmed (9)

16 Chef’s instructions: pieces of endive and chicory ... filling ... ready to eat (6)

17 They detail stevedores (7)

18 Endless, timeless – and godless! (7)

19 Residue and mineral deposit collected on the land (6)

21 Procure fresh weaponry and back Frenchman (5)