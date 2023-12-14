GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday Crossword No. 3285

December 14, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

Across

1 Dozes: term in recess (4)

3 Originally somewhat tinier Roman Argentoratum, settlement built on Upper Rhine Graben? (10)

9 Source of heat? Eyeliner, we’re told (4)

10 Grand: week’s wasted in verdant tourist attraction (3,7)

12 Dramatist fermented rum; rather ill (6,6)

15 Chants in native American tongue soothing (at first) (7)

16 Dictator, scratching head, ordered cheese (7)

17 10 repeatedly ignoring extremes, finding agreement (7)

19 Going fast, or making fast (7)

20 Prince’s ill; he shivers; it’s terrifying (5-7)

23 Ban lentils? Bizarrely, some sportspeople need this (6,4)

24 Soon to be unknown (4)

25 Signs of life in blinks of an eye (10)

26 Fertility goddess in Oxford river (4)

Down

1 Sir: canteen in resort will give you fruit (10)

2 Fashionable quality? (10)

4 Picnic item among – bother! – mosquitos (7)

5 A new German university left a bit of room spare (7)

6 Guest announced: pitman’s docked family pet? (6,6)

7 Worked – like charity-shop items? (4)

8 Head of grass snake; shocked sound (4)

11 ‘Go to bed’: doctor with ointment not half offering opportunity for change (7,5)

13 Lads remove clothes before topless affaires (10)

14 Fruit, nettle secured by fork’s prongs (10)

18 In Spain then in France, the good rise in honour(7)

19 Second drunk standing between you and illumination? (7)

21 ‘Eat away!’ ... taking all starters, Everyman tests café’s hospitality (4)

22 Pavlova? Heavenly dish, but not at first (4)

Solution No. 3284

