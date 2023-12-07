HamberMenu
The Sunday Crossword No. 3284

December 07, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Across

1 Numerous Dutch rejected old go-getter (6)

4 Primarily ostentatious soirée comprising actors’ rambling speeches? (6)

8 Artist’s unusual term describing mark (9)

9 Gum unpasteurised? Not entirely (5)

11 Nationals chant of Russia in revolution (5,8)

13 A baron puts to sea, we’re told, goes down by rock (7)

14 Unimaginative writer, ‘dated’: that’s cutting (7)

16 Game play (7)

18 Fizzy cocktail in can (7)

20 Gossip: purveyor of beachwear catching cold? (13)

23 Homo sapiens leaving baboon to find tool (5)

24 007’s adventure: duck! (9)

25 Horrified, as some windbag has telephoned (6)

26 Holy person unchanged, in equilibrium (6)

Down

1 Either end of dayroom providing somewhere to sleep (4)

2 Siemens’ corrupt adversary (7)

3 Frenchman with awfully cruel air, temperamental (9)

4 Wonderful, for it told us how to dance (3,2,4,5)

5 Sign showing absence of growth in Italian island (5)

6 Class war with no leader, revolutionary scoundrels (7)

7 Unusually lithe thing opts to become famous (2,3,9)

10 After Spain, a flight attendant losing energy – thence to Italy? (8)

12 Charlie excited, having boozed it up (8)

15 Familial emblem incorporating a horse and Everyman, most weatherbeaten? (9)

17 Judicial investigation making sense (7)

19 Ones going through exams with felt tips (7)

21 Greek character, one down in the mouth? (5)

22 Verbally make fun of golfers’ items (4)

Solution No. 3283

Solution No. 3283

