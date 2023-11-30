HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No. 3283

November 30, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Across

1 Shows emotion as layabout’s dropping piece of litter (4)

3 A road race, one through island heading west: it’s within your reach (10)

9 Gemstone from old friend (4)

10 Administered a sporting venue, went to seed (3,7)

12 Oriental oak represented in body of water (4,7)

15 Soldier’s own (7)

16 Tennis ace in ceremony, abrupt, acting up (7)

17 Make second purchase of wind instrument that’s not about(7)

19 On two occasions, firm crazy for tropical food (7)

20 Device shrinking, about to become quiet (11)

23 Arrest aunt misbehaving in eatery (10)

24 Primarily, men attending godliest infant? (4)

25 In biblical books, Lawrence is moved to find assertions of facts (10)

26 Pass out, seeing venomous menaces (4)

Down

1 Party-pooper ruins wine (10)

2 Spider letting no light through glass: number will depart (5,5)

4 Pub grub done perfectly – that is, including starter of scampi (7)

5 Form of Tehran A-Z that shows Nazareth? (7)

6 Bigoted pastime offering nasty moment? (6,6)

7 Panted audibly, being unhappy (4)

8 Everyman’s beginning to get doddery regularly: one going round in circles (4)

11 Couple of things fiddler does to curry favour (3,3,6)

13 Leaders’ laws announced (10)

14 Stitch up peripheral creatives after time in Caribbean location (4,6)

18 Stretch on the house, move unimpeded (3,4)

19 In décor, one tends to show flashy item (7)

21 Symbol of love seen in bedrooms, on-and-off (4)

22 A small island with a vast stretch of land (4)

Solution No. 3282

Solution No. 3282

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.