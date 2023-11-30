The Sunday Crossword No. 3283

November 30, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Across

1 Shows emotion as layabout’s dropping piece of litter (4)

3 A road race, one through island heading west: it’s within your reach (10)

9 Gemstone from old friend (4)

10 Administered a sporting venue, went to seed (3,7)

12 Oriental oak represented in body of water (4,7)

15 Soldier’s own (7)

16 Tennis ace in ceremony, abrupt, acting up (7)

17 Make second purchase of wind instrument that’s not about(7)

19 On two occasions, firm crazy for tropical food (7)

20 Device shrinking, about to become quiet (11)

23 Arrest aunt misbehaving in eatery (10)

24 Primarily, men attending godliest infant? (4)

25 In biblical books, Lawrence is moved to find assertions of facts (10)

26 Pass out, seeing venomous menaces (4)

Down

1 Party-pooper ruins wine (10)

2 Spider letting no light through glass: number will depart (5,5)

4 Pub grub done perfectly – that is, including starter of scampi (7)

5 Form of Tehran A-Z that shows Nazareth? (7)

6 Bigoted pastime offering nasty moment? (6,6)

7 Panted audibly, being unhappy (4)

8 Everyman’s beginning to get doddery regularly: one going round in circles (4)

11 Couple of things fiddler does to curry favour (3,3,6)

13 Leaders’ laws announced (10)

14 Stitch up peripheral creatives after time in Caribbean location (4,6)

18 Stretch on the house, move unimpeded (3,4)

19 In décor, one tends to show flashy item (7)

21 Symbol of love seen in bedrooms, on-and-off (4)

22 A small island with a vast stretch of land (4)