The Sunday Crossword No. 3282

November 23, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Across

1 At times, lags repurposed mineral deposits (11)

9 In forum, greeting with fury: that’s mean? (7)

10 Hamburger, perhaps English finding appropriate (7)

11 Once again, secure some sureties (5)

12 Battle song winning Eurovision (8)

14 Lingua franca never starting to be translated for Central American (10)

15 Regularly unsteady, second-hand (4)

17 Those working for newspaper’s fees (4)

19 Mentor gone berserk somewhere in the Balkans (10)

21 Denature bananas and ingest too little (8)

23 In the end, burnt serving of beef heart? (5)

25 Tell the story of electoral procedure (7)

26 Motel’s installation: nifty invention bearing alcoholic refreshment, primarily? (7)

27 Speak the same language, as pupils do? (3,3,2,3)

Down

1 I doubt 100 will enter kind of tank (7)

2 Dabblers: one ripens with energy rising (8)

3 Notice: bachelor Everyman’s beginning to tuck in, not seizing the day (4)

4 John OKed this refined armagnac: cheers! (5,5)

5 Fit cast, we’re told (5)

6 They bind potatoes, rice etc (7)

7 Country in fashion – out of fashion – honestly! (4,3,6)

8 Maybe drop scone fried with seconds to spare? Unbeatable (6,7)

13 Bishop giving way to tirade, dishonourably, displaying lack of knowledge (10)

16 Mention, as example, trendy position (8)

18 Following hygiene issue, daughter does away with tight garments (7)

20 Complain, taking extract of strong rum blearily (7)

22 Stir up arguments in speech (5)

24 Bits of soot in opening, Santa belly up (4)

Solution No. 3281

