The Sunday Crossword No. 3281

Across
1 Fall to the ground (touch of hydrophobia) (4)
3 Extremely dark sweatshirt worn (10)
9 Soldiers, Italian, following peacekeepers (4)
10 Teach a lesson in specialist area (10)
11 Feeling giddy before stakes amassed in sports venue (8,4)
15 Madness without Suggs at the front? It’s meaningless (7)
16 Twisted conceit: Tolkien’s monster’s a meanie (7)
17 Ape with neck out of shape: it’s a bone (7)
19 A little ecstatic at a language that’s spoken in Iberia (7)
20 Son has cloudy disposition in place of learning (6,6)
23 Actors’ performances, amateur, drawn out: pretends to enjoy it(5,5)
24 Is unable to sermonise (4)
25 Priest’s set off to find relative (10)
26 Naked, bashful, praiseful verses (4)
Down
1 Chicken pieces, as seen in steel pan (10)
2 Begins and gives a speech having consumed one drink (10)
4 Dash with money from the South to get to Houston? (7)
5 Initially playing for time, intones instructions (7)
6 Big beast close to Arctic, barking a kind of oath (11)
7 In earliest stages (elsewise, romantically), Ireland’s name? (4)
8 Reportedly, players proliferate (4)
12 Seaways offering larger things to eat (4,7)
13 Playwright having chicken after Christmas (4,6)
14 Once again, blows up ten flares ... I digress (10)
18 Quietly confuses those propelling a boat(7)
19 Urge to tuck into something sugary that’s spicy (7)
21 Work’s over; drink up (4)
22 A passing diversion, Everyman’s beginning to lose freshness (4)
