HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No.3280
Premium

November 09, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Across

1 Approach twice for censorious comment (4,4)

5 Custodian visibly pained twice in retreat (6)

9 Plaster moulded for stationery item (7)

10 No good tucking into antelope in part of kingdom (7)

11 Mistake, ignoring onset of extreme fear (5)

12 Spooner’s rough method in which ‘i’s are dotted twice (5,4)

13 Stroke family pet with ping-pong bat(5-6)

17 Taking joint, he’s addled, not entirely able to control matters ... (2,3,6)

20 ... gossip: fellow taking methamphetamine with little price to pay (4,5)

22 Live large with lustful revolutionary (5)

23 We’re told the writer observed ugly scene (7)

24 Earl reports landholdings (7)

25 Boxers’ ultimate sporting prize: they’re worn like belts (6)

26 Everyman, very behind, deserted and alone (8)

Down

1 Ranks putting energy into throws (6)

2 Insubstantial, somewhat irksome? Agreed (6)

3 Poet seeing tip of esker between mountain pass and elevation (9)

4 Madman eagerly represented Biblical figure (4,9)

6 Take fish (5)

7 Costly accessories suit (8)

8 Scripture considered to have morally improved ... (8)

10 ... lay readers opt out: they anticipate what’s coming (5,8)

14 Reported dodgy act: no deal (9)

15 Still cheats, first to last (8)

16 Like a damning review describing low-budget film? (8)

18 Emulate a bird: leave in haste (4,2)

19 Sealed the deal; shut down the business (6)

21 Cleaning home or running errand, primarily? (5)

Solution No. 3279

Solution No. 3279

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.