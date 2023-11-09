The Sunday Crossword No.3280

November 09, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Across

1 Approach twice for censorious comment (4,4)

5 Custodian visibly pained twice in retreat (6)

9 Plaster moulded for stationery item (7)

10 No good tucking into antelope in part of kingdom (7)

11 Mistake, ignoring onset of extreme fear (5)

12 Spooner’s rough method in which ‘i’s are dotted twice (5,4)

13 Stroke family pet with ping-pong bat(5-6)

17 Taking joint, he’s addled, not entirely able to control matters ... (2,3,6)

20 ... gossip: fellow taking methamphetamine with little price to pay (4,5)

22 Live large with lustful revolutionary (5)

23 We’re told the writer observed ugly scene (7)

24 Earl reports landholdings (7)

25 Boxers’ ultimate sporting prize: they’re worn like belts (6)

26 Everyman, very behind, deserted and alone (8)

Down

1 Ranks putting energy into throws (6)

2 Insubstantial, somewhat irksome? Agreed (6)

3 Poet seeing tip of esker between mountain pass and elevation (9)

4 Madman eagerly represented Biblical figure (4,9)

6 Take fish (5)

7 Costly accessories suit (8)

8 Scripture considered to have morally improved ... (8)

10 ... lay readers opt out: they anticipate what’s coming (5,8)

14 Reported dodgy act: no deal (9)

15 Still cheats, first to last (8)

16 Like a damning review describing low-budget film? (8)

18 Emulate a bird: leave in haste (4,2)

19 Sealed the deal; shut down the business (6)

21 Cleaning home or running errand, primarily? (5)