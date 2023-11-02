The Sunday Crossword No. 3279

November 02, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Across

1 Simplest to recast with characters in unexpected places (8)

5 Go silent, caught by large wildcat in retreat (4,2)

10 Table’s gold dish seen first (7)

11 State to equip keen vicar at regular intervals (7)

12 Family member in French city, outspoken (5)

13 Film director, jerk, one strutting about (9)

14 Soil – mud, even – shaped for sculpture (5,2,4)

18 Sometimes I cavort around Penny in shameless displays (11)

21 Here we learn about girl on heath, looking back (9)

23 Overly trusting in French spa town, kicked back (5)

24 Uncomfortable when travelling, gives voice to disgusted expression (7)

25 Overwhelmed by destiny, outfit in warship (7)

26 Evades ruses (6)

27 Let aunt off, accepting kiss that’s joyous (8)

Down

1 Aimlessly moving, cleaning floor half-heartedly (6)

2 Climbs up a sign (6)

3 Kept quiet, uncommunicative (9)

4 Spooner’s finding canal workers ridiculous types (8,6)

6 Liquid you make promoting health, primarily? (5)

7 Musical instrument that may be kept by a stoner(8)

8 Halfwit not having arisen: it’s a simple form of life (8)

9 Can’t fix formats misapplied in children’s book (9,2,3)

15 Needed a kind of oil (9)

16 Fish in mostly beer with leafy green (8)

17 Everyman’s assigned a counterpart that’s faulty (8)

19 Ian and Pat involved in something that needs beating (6)

20 Modern part of leisure centre (6)

22 Share some of driver’s licence (5)

