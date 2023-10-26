The Sunday Crossword No.3278

October 26, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Across

1 Dealt with spade: ditch reconstructed (10)

6 Ninnies kicked back in pampering places (4)

9 Musicians given some potent rum Peter supplied (10)

10 Cuts of wagyu steak, at the outset? (4)

11 I came clean: Hi, implausibly, I’m in movies (7,5)

15 Tennis champ against footballers (7)

16 Moderates fits of rage (7)

17 Starts to eat, taking in starters of assorted seeds and nuts (7)

19 Less bronzed: only short time in Italian resort(7)

20 Jazz singer’s support: vain, not half forgetful type (12)

23 Advance slowly (steal, but not quietly) (4)

24 Queen tucked in to drink, becoming free (10)

25 Message in school sent round (4)

26 Highly amused, as you may be following an accident(2,8)

Down

1 Meeting poet with no name (4)

2 Ignore rampaging Huns (4)

3 Choosing a time to meet(11)

4 Become fashionable, understand? (5,2)

5 Attention on home: it’s serious (7)

7 Free port is arranged for ruthless investors (10)

8 Awfully supine sons, ‘hanging’ (10)

12 One with grievance reverses direction, becoming agreeable (11)

13 Section of band performing Supersonic (10)

14 Pet tapir’s acne treated (7,3)

18 National loser biannually taking part(7)

19 Faultless – and kind of tense? (7)

21 Announced search for person of faith (4)

22 Everyman’s banknotes no longer valid (4)

