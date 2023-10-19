ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No.3277
October 19, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Across

1 Withdraw fix (6)

4 Light reading? (6)

8 So endlessly berate furiously: show some backbone! (9)

9 One’s destined to have hot head in sports event(5)

11 Jolly’s hiring ship: it’s renovated (2,4,7)

13 Red coat fashioned in ‘20s style (3,4)

14 Greek character averse to a fruity Red? (7)

16 Collection of lies in dispute (2,5)

18 Gap’s first day of trading (7)

20 Lots shall hide out like Methuselah (3,2,3,5)

23 Calling, wanting portion of macaroni cheese (5)

24 Fancy flesh out(9)

25 Whispered comments in LPs’ first tracks (6)

26 Temperament of eg iron, did you say? (6)

Down

1 Range demonstrated to have no beginning or end (4)

2 Soldier on some uppers is tingling (7)

3 Reworked cheesiest material way up North (3,6)

4 Chills hake, escalope and cod (with head removed) for cooking (5,1,4,4)

5 We hear one opposing building in clouds (5)

6 Lettish (although this version’s its alternative name), primarily! (7)

7 Everyman’s stuck between bores and rotters in stalls (5,4,5)

10 Surprised expression before attacks from airborne in battle (8)

12 French president’s eaten starter of andouilles; later duck and almondy cake (8)

15 Disco classic, If Slippery Character Comes to Nothing (1,4,4)

17 Ordains where water flows (7)

19 Mo’s coffee (7)

21 Rate of knots in ocean – capsized! (5)

22 Shoe tree regularly rejected as present(4)

Solution No. 3276

