HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No.3277
Premium

October 19, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Across

1 Withdraw fix (6)

4 Light reading? (6)

8 So endlessly berate furiously: show some backbone! (9)

9 One’s destined to have hot head in sports event(5)

11 Jolly’s hiring ship: it’s renovated (2,4,7)

13 Red coat fashioned in ‘20s style (3,4)

14 Greek character averse to a fruity Red? (7)

16 Collection of lies in dispute (2,5)

18 Gap’s first day of trading (7)

20 Lots shall hide out like Methuselah (3,2,3,5)

23 Calling, wanting portion of macaroni cheese (5)

24 Fancy flesh out(9)

25 Whispered comments in LPs’ first tracks (6)

26 Temperament of eg iron, did you say? (6)

Down

1 Range demonstrated to have no beginning or end (4)

2 Soldier on some uppers is tingling (7)

3 Reworked cheesiest material way up North (3,6)

4 Chills hake, escalope and cod (with head removed) for cooking (5,1,4,4)

5 We hear one opposing building in clouds (5)

6 Lettish (although this version’s its alternative name), primarily! (7)

7 Everyman’s stuck between bores and rotters in stalls (5,4,5)

10 Surprised expression before attacks from airborne in battle (8)

12 French president’s eaten starter of andouilles; later duck and almondy cake (8)

15 Disco classic, If Slippery Character Comes to Nothing (1,4,4)

17 Ordains where water flows (7)

19 Mo’s coffee (7)

21 Rate of knots in ocean – capsized! (5)

22 Shoe tree regularly rejected as present(4)

Solution No. 3276

Solution No. 3276

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.