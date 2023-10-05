The Sunday Crossword No.3275

October 05, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Across

1 Endure basil once chopped (it’s not wanted) (11)

9 A little goblin’s tantrum lasting little time (7)

10 Like a moderate left-winger, that’s not exactly rare (7)

11 Thou seemst somewhat firm (5)

12 Refuse to communicate, as one may with banking app (8)

14 One seen on the wing in Real Madrid ground (3,7)

15 It is hairy, having regularly made sacrifices for monarch (4)

17 Smooth connoisseur(4)

19 All but howl ‘Darn eye, out!’: infuriated expression (3,4,3)

21 Criticizes and itemizes (4,4)

23 Sand wasps regularly spotted: time to make some changes (5)

25 Often ceramic, awfully rudimentary instrument needing airholes, primarily! (7)

26 Singing repetitively, Everyman’s imbibed drop of Italian red (7)

27 Creature that eats canine warning: flipping unbelievable! (6,2,3)

Down

1 In France, one’s to emit a noise that’s not healthy (7)

2 Blunt detective sergeant finding blind alleys (4-4)

3 Gratify when probable arrival time’s posted up (4)

4 Lectures when English, disapproving, invested in S African finances (10)

5 Pew in Scots mountain church (5)

6 What corrupt régimes may yield? (7)

7 Actor, wealthy brat, round ... round the bend! (7,6)

8 Shield from water, as two hurricanes swirling (6,7)

13 Earliest programme with healthy mammal (5,5)

16 Walking on gradient, regrettably (8)

18 Spooner’s to criticise location for growing type of tree (in hot places) (3,4)

20 Longed to drop an E during 31 Dec (7)

22 Accumulation in Dutch crevice (5)

24 Spurned nymph next to delta (4)