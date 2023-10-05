HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No.3275

October 05, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Across

1 Endure basil once chopped (it’s not wanted) (11)

9 A little goblin’s tantrum lasting little time (7)

10 Like a moderate left-winger, that’s not exactly rare (7)

11 Thou seemst somewhat firm (5)

12 Refuse to communicate, as one may with banking app (8)

14 One seen on the wing in Real Madrid ground (3,7)

15 It is hairy, having regularly made sacrifices for monarch (4)

17 Smooth connoisseur(4)

19 All but howl ‘Darn eye, out!’: infuriated expression (3,4,3)

21 Criticizes and itemizes (4,4)

23 Sand wasps regularly spotted: time to make some changes (5)

25 Often ceramic, awfully rudimentary instrument needing airholes, primarily! (7)

26 Singing repetitively, Everyman’s imbibed drop of Italian red (7)

27 Creature that eats canine warning: flipping unbelievable! (6,2,3)

Down

1 In France, one’s to emit a noise that’s not healthy (7)

2 Blunt detective sergeant finding blind alleys (4-4)

3 Gratify when probable arrival time’s posted up (4)

4 Lectures when English, disapproving, invested in S African finances (10)

5 Pew in Scots mountain church (5)

6 What corrupt régimes may yield? (7)

7 Actor, wealthy brat, round ... round the bend! (7,6)

8 Shield from water, as two hurricanes swirling (6,7)

13 Earliest programme with healthy mammal (5,5)

16 Walking on gradient, regrettably (8)

18 Spooner’s to criticise location for growing type of tree (in hot places) (3,4)

20 Longed to drop an E during 31 Dec (7)

22 Accumulation in Dutch crevice (5)

24 Spurned nymph next to delta (4)

Solution No. 3274

Solution No. 3274

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / entertainment (general) / games

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.