The Sunday Crossword No.3273

September 21, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Across

1 Summaries concerning upper limits (6)

4 One who waits with racket after second half of game’s abandoned, right? (6)

8 Rock group performing kind of play without hint of actors (4,5)

9 Energy shown by 19th most popular players? (5)

11 One who’s reckoned to be a bit of a trial? (6,7)

13 Somewhat macho, the admiral’s a daredevil (7)

14 Clobber some that are found on Twitter(7)

16 Ostentation shown by Medicis regularly in grand old city (7)

18 Ultimately plaintive PS in long, detailed letter from Athens (7)

20 Lunatic ran a mad ship, as warships seen in English Channel (7,6)

23 Looks furtively, as snub-nosed little dogs are heard (5)

24 Athenian recalled in surviving treatises on topics like Ethics, primarily? (9)

25 A small seabird at ship’s rear(6)

26 Inventor getting refusal, standpoint rejected (6)

Down

1 Box up hip-hop performances (4)

2 Capacity for happiness (7)

3 Advertorial describing a pipe? (4,5)

4 Awfully good dinner ... what ... what will the sticky bits left on the plates do? (2,4,3,5)

5 15 seen regularly in ‘ornets’ nests (5)

6 Love seeing swan against meerkat at regular intervals in series of contests (4,3)

7 Bucketed down – and Spooner’s cried in anguish (6,4,4)

10 Hurting, Everyman’s upset, seeking damages involving entrance to shop (8)

12 Quiet parrot, given drink, makes progress (6,2)

15 Mobilised Desert Rat got back to work (9)

17 Trained oarsmen, they’ll complain (7)

19 Employing a little Chilean to service outbuildings (4-3)

21 Offspring matter(5)

22 Eager to wail (4)

Solution No.3272

