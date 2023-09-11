ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3271

September 11, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

Across

1 Demands and obtains kiss in ultimately lamentable performances (6)

4 The red flag or The Stars and Stripes Forever? (8)

9 Toiler you picture inputting something thunderously, primarily? (6)

10 Celebrated audibly in multiple flights (8)

11 Victorian cuisine: scoff a kind of dove, very excited (4,6,4)

13 ‘Athirst’ regularly rejected, being archaic: that’s agreed (3)

15 Brigade, the unruly kind (3-7)

18 Endlessly devour exotic tea that’s excellent(10)

19 English getting runs? One, for a long stretch (3)

20 Out of Sellotape now, all of a sudden (2,3,4,5)

24 Alpinist’s regrettable lack of control (8)

25 Socialist in Caracas: Trotskyist? (6)

26 An absent-minded shopper might be this vacant(8)

27 Read third letter aloud depicting Biblical impediment(3,3)

Down

1 Guess teatime’s off? (8)

2 When computer’s overwhelming Everyman’s a kind of jelly (5)

3 Cricket match on TV: fourth of batsmen in experimental gear(4,5)

5 Blockbuster, tall tale with orc, rebooted (5,6)

6 Invaders laying waste to Australian navy: they’re expected (5)

7 See our way to resort? Don’t worry (2,3,4)

8 Two posters stuck up displaying avant-garde art(4)

12 Music and cakes for guttersnipes (11)

14 Charmers, ones that are often fruity (9)

16 Once again enthral, seeing cabbages pruned and half of fragrant sprigs (2-7)

17 Chart with an old record climbing: it’s Spanish (8)

21 A plan’s arranged, not initially paying through the nose (5)

22 Swears, finding piece of haggis in porridge earlier(5)

23 To some extent get along with other people (2,2)

