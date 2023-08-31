The Sunday Crossword No. 3270

August 31, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

Across

1 Street fight: Dutch doctor’s lost for words (6,4)

6 Elephant seals, somewhat tiny creatures? (4)

9 According to Spooner, bargain: money for lingerie (6,4)

10 So, fierce type’s in retreat(4)

12 Checking son’s in further education (11)

15 Kindly: is the crossword setter displaying competence? (7)

16 In Yorkshire, the motive for sedition (7)

17 Ottoman ruler, a sweet little thing (7)

19 Sibling, base and negative, sent back book (7)

20 Look: handle smeared with blood (2,3,6)

23 Arrest Brad (4)

24 Police officer’s performance to cause concern (10)

25 Gesture: a wave, did you say? (4)

26 Monthly magazine that’s set in the Napoleonic Wars (6,4)

Down

1 Leaves, being wise (4)

2 Bloody sparse (4)

3 Booze concocted by dry rancher(6,6)

4 Musician in bed, laid up. Demanding? Not at first(7)

5 Spot a canary and a rodent(4,3)

7 Man’s crisis: awful vanity (10)

8 Edits songs displaying tedium (10)

11 OK if Nan, Dan, Eddy becoming tormented (4,3,5)

13 Figures denoting corporations’ growth? (10)

14 Everyman’s on the up, succeeded, getting ahead? Not entirely accurate (10)

18 Land in Birmingham Eric acquired (7)

19 Originally grainy nodules; often cheesy; cuisine’s highly Italian! (7)

21 Product of Greece, regularly effectual (4)

22 Luminary’s heavenly body (4)

