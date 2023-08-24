The Sunday Crossword No. 3269

August 24, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Across

1 Casseroles, say, old and new, Vera

smashed (8)

5 Weak shell of elegant mollusc (6)

10 Girl crashed hot rod approaching end of motorway (7)

11 Catching a chance to speak (7)

12 To back her – that’s different (5)

13 Call for attention, receiving variable information about one health expert (9)

14 In which Sun has special role diminished? (5,7)

18 Cool, American, ironic? ‘Not I!’, troubled Democrat’s interrupting (3-9)

21 Homes, easy to manage, son: about half a mile (9)

23 A Highlander in a cravat (5)

24 Exercises including a part for one

released from prison (7)

25 Alan’s beginning to get increasingly wide. Nothing’s consumed? That’s increasingly wise (7)

26 Songbirds steal in before onset of spring (6)

27 Stacks by the German cranes (8)

Down

1 More than likely to give you a good run for your money? (4-2)

2 Blue celestial body close to Mercury (6)

3 Endless battle to secure first couple of

points in game (5,4)

4 Style of popular music? Butler had hymns playing (6,3,5)

6 Likeness, as Father Time might say (5)

7 Picked up tonic, one for a woman (8)

8 Continuously move up bound by rope? (8)

9 Film taking hour, for example, about a supermarket nearly breaking record (3,5,6)

15 Appear behind guard (4,5)

16 Primarily, spiky annual notoriously distributing seedcases. Painful underfoot? Rather! (8)

17 Proper mixture of Brie and meat (5,3) 19 Bill will have to call back for this kind of

acid (6)

20 Good man, having acquired skills, sets forth (6)

22 Pass fashionable man (5)