The Sunday Crossword No. 3251

Across

1 Devoured one sheep, noisily (3,2)

4 You shouldn’t have small infatuation in Australian state (8)

8 Tipsy tippler, tattler giving you stuff and nonsense (7-7)

10 Sporting Coe let in: it’s how parliamentarians are chosen (8)

11 Exactly zero t-shirts etc. returned (4-2)

12 Translation of banal epic not up to the job (9)

15 With coins of little value, Everyman’s heading to find boozer (5)

17 Heavyweight’s disheartened, Sonny Liston’s fourth struggle (5)

18 Cuckoo, pigeon and tit moving stealthily (9)

19 Aim to express disapproval (6)

21 Money changing hands for pudding (8)

24 At length, a child trained hairy bovines (8,6)

25 Son caused online trouble, proceeded without urgency (8)

26 Gold, Dutch and Italian, in financial examination (5)

Down

1 Growth in understanding (12)

2 Worthy folks incense me terribly (9)

3 In France, slight appetite, taking only part (5)

4 Where to cook morsel for Tolkien’s hero (3,6)

5 Either side in scrimmage might be hurt (4)

6 A little bean tip as topping in canapé (9)

7 Opening part of chain letter(5)

9 Short fellow inserting limb in long johns? (12)

13 Not starting rhinoscopic process, finally wanting changes for one with ‘incredible’ nasal abnormality (9)

14 Former husband rapped and sermonised (9)

16 Far from welcome seeing football team gathering in vain: not half (9)

20 Mutual club? (5)

22 Natal’s yammering animal — large antelope, primarily? (5)

23 Issue a reproach when fibber’s shown up (4)