The Sunday Crossword No. 3250

April 13, 2023 09:02 am | Updated April 12, 2023 12:47 pm IST

Across

1 Commitment that may be shown by author at the start (10)

6 Newts somewhat bereft, sadly (4)

9 Tradespersons related fables about hair? (10)

10 Blessed ecclesiast, divine educator primarily? (4)

12 Author’s representation of corrupt males (6,6)

15 Run, with good reason, heading off forcefully (7)

16 Somewhere on the Rhône, American wanting six starters of grits and nachos receiving disagreeable response (7)

17 Honey, perhaps, that one may give to boxer (3,4)

19 Crow, lazy sort, leaving island: one’s slow to move (7)

20 Bizarrely, our tree sloth is to be in control (4,3,5)

23 Where to drink in Nova Scotia (4)

24 Flower arrangement of lupin with heads of marguerite daisy, English iris and hollyhock (10)

25 Shop regularly; shop in the centre where Carnaby St.’s found (4)

26 Bachelor with fair feature to smarten up — because he’s this (10)

Down

1 I ordered up hams, cheeses etc (4)

2 Lay out 52 cards (4)

3 Darts star cut out pastries (7,5)

4 Easy to spook with tail of newt, cackling and casting spells? (7)

5 Catastrophe. Liaison. She’s part of both? (7)

7 Haunt deserted library many a time (10)

8 We see rent’s adjusted, suggesting bribery (10)

11 Means of making people believe lingerie not ready to wear? (12)

13 Characteristics? They’re sometimes detached (10)

14 Having stopped work to eat bananas (3,2,5)

18 In the auditorium, Everyman becomes tedious, displaying spectacles etc (7)

19 Doctor’s operation on pedestrian that’s fallen (7)

21 Flooring — as nothing, twice, is recalled (4)

22 This person is seen around opening of mosque? (4)