The Sunday Crossword No. 3245

March 09, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Across

1 Oversee dismantling of decoration (10)

6 Unpleasant air bottled by cosmographer (4)

9 Socialist employee finally recruited and changed (10)

10 Eye’s sore? Eyesore, by the sound of it? (4)

11 Amphibian (English), part of a flower and introduction to taxonomy in set of books (3,9)

15 Antarctic explorer: that is, a hairy beast (7)

16 So, an African country, a country in Africa (7)

17 Worker that’s absolutely smashing? (7)

19 Runt led astray, getting to move clumsily (7)

20 Antipodean with fresh passion ranted madly, losing time (3,9)

23 Stitch? Heck! (4)

24 Chili brand getting revamp, an original idea (10)

25 Very hot, old London district (4)

26 British engineer, rather noteworthy, envisaged revolutionary structure launching electronic ecosystem, primarily? (7-3)

Down

1 Wag sending up vampiric character (4)

2 What might ironically be evens? (4)

3 Horribly westernised drink that’s sweet (7,4)

4 Coming with formal wear and very informal wear (7)

5 Worries, scratching head and hair (7)

7 Rich supply Mike with alternative 50 words of praise (6,4)

8 Søren Kierkegaard, Scooby-Doo, etc? (5,5)

12 Our mad racer dashed in heavy vehicle (8,3)

13 Mounties plan a descent — that includes waterside walks (10)

14 Poet’s writing having value (10)

18 Drunken general: that’s swell (7)

19 Round numbers and another number giving you pressure (7)

21 Seventh of connections Everyman is going to cultivate (4)

22 Workshy person greatly admired, by the sound of it (4)

