The Sunday Crossword No. 3239

Across

1 Means of contact represented in ladies’ dreams (5,7)

9 Goes quickly: beers found here (7)

10 In France, is one almost beginning to investigate a country? (7)

11 Everyman’s beginning to get kiss, first to occur (5)

12 A key assistant in S. Australian city (8)

14 Legendary Celt in groundbreaking art: hurrah! (4,6)

15 Playful bow (4)

17 We’re told that man’ll get better (4)

19 A Catholic demanding act of praise (10)

21 Where to buy goose and gander (8)

23 Old photo more likely to exude its fluid, you say? (5)

25 At least one northern zone redeveloped — right, duck? (3-4)

26 Where cuts are — and are not — performed? (7)

27 In the States, a wrong number (12)

Down

2 Bird seen around Australia, very remote creature (7)

3 Granite’s disintegrating; it’s not chemically reactive (5,3)

4 And some primordial soup (4)

5 Incredibly appallingly (10)

6 Old flame to get to 50 and celebrate (5)

7 Increasingly fine and restrain Greek characters from the South (7)

8 Model’s partner gathered nuts to do what’s necessary (4,3,5)

9 Cause insupportable costs, as flooded river may? (5,3,4)

13 Food’s kept here; cook storms out (10)

16 Most squiffy? Advice: short nap (8)

18 Insect queen held up appendage (7)

20 Drive? Sadly, time’s up (7)

22 Hysterically yelling, extremely noisy animal, primarily! (5)

24 Upset, hot and cold, tense: I feel irritation (4)