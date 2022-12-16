The Sunday Crossword No. 3233

December 16, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated December 15, 2022 04:37 pm IST

Across

1 English figurehead scrapped segregation (5,6)

9 Dozen or more deliveries before English finally secure run (7)

10 Aristocrat to avoid: awful cad with allure regularly lacking (7)

11 Harry, graduate, assembled doctrine (5)

12 Memory’s nudger, edifying, maybe one neatly inducing commemoration using initial letters? (8)

14 U.S. novel in translation defeats one (4,2,4)

15 Cattle and duck kiss, seen on-andoff (4)

17 What follows tango in hotel? (4)

19 True tale I adapted about rector for serious reading (10)

21 After Stella, tipsy Lord Lieutenant spills the beans (5,3)

23 Where a film is made (Inception) (5)

25 It’s boos, regrettably, for woodwind players (7)

26 Having lost bronze, Farah in Mediterranean city? (7)

27 Ruthless interrogation for Ph.D.? (5,6)

Down

1 Winter transport conveying butchers to the audience (7)

2 Rinse a songbird’s stuffing that’s fit to be eaten (2,6)

3 Gather up rain, intensely (4)

4 Threatened over suppressing fury (10)

5 Switching sides near the end, give new weapons to kingdom (5)

6 In the end, Don Quixote wasting time, roaming when season ends (7)

7 Essential part of successful wedding: four bars, perhaps (4,9)

8 ‘No, Bond: act nice’ wavering in faulty phone line (3,10)

13 Appearing at regular intervals, unhinged idealisers (10)

16 Festive entertainer, children’s author, runs off with hesitant expression (8)

18 Last offer (4,3)

20 Prosperous periods, yen showing rise (7)

22 S. American chain regularly offering rice-based dish (5)

24 Everyman’s beginning to go under: a quiet bit of snoozing in part of church (4)

