The Sunday Crossword No. 3228

November 09, 2022 15:01 IST

Across

1 Moral compass, contrary to biology etc. (10)

6 Knocks back ginger biscuit (4)

9 Belittling a pair of crotchets I intone (10)

10 German lad’s behind, not taking sides (4)

11 Pub’s risky investment opportunity: a cider press? (5,7)

15 Song and dance, regularly, with beautiful Greek (7)

16 Primarily, she offers pitches ranging above normal operatics? (7)

17 Warrior in sad mural is never reaching the end (7)

19 Public relations with a line that’s been confected (7)

20 High quail, oddly plucked, in the sauce: cordon bleu? (5,7)

23 Announced Oscar: Tango’s kind of seedy (4)

24 Only move us irrationally and with spite (10)

25 Sports team audibly sounded exhausted (4)

26 Thoreau so moved, taking in grand country (5,5)

Down

1 Tents being affected (4)

2 Notes describing Everyman: ultimately tolerable square (4)

3 Dare America regroup to find good fellowship? (11)

4 Quietness after peeling off, soaked in bathroom (2,5)

5 Big screens showing a little porcine mascot (7)

7 Critic and I regrettably offering caustic stuff (6,4)

8 Nasty xenophobes with antiquated telecom facilities (5,5)

12 When temperature rises, British navigator becomes a pirate (7,4)

13 Lies in synthetic coverings (10)

14 With ten-fold increase ignored, got off (10)

18 Antenatal routine disrupted (2,5)

19 Distribute and collapse (4,3)

21 Old Russian leader, somewhat drastic in retrospect (4)

22 ‘Talkative’ singer’s not so big, we’re told (4)

