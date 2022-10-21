The Sunday Crossword No. 3225

Across

1 After time, I have chess kit laid out for friendly (5,2,7)

9 Dry burger (not filling) in France you sent back (4)

10 For free gin, turning to handy index? (10)

11 Student follows code, in small part (6)

12 Much-performed play, in more ways than one (3,5)

13 Stridently yelling about ‘80s film selling out (9)

15 Twice, Everyman’s beginning to take against nephew: that’s not odd (4)

16 Moving starter of potato to end for desserts (4)

17 Heart aflutter amid nervous motions: what a performance (9)

21 Retailer that’s most thick English abandoned (8)

22 One of a pair in All’s Well That Ends Well? (6)

24 Reduction in account of selfabsorbed period (10)

25 Ring from swimming facility returned (4)

26 ‘Wonky tea trolley fixed by tool?’ ‘We don’t yet know’ (3,5,2,4)

Down

2 Constitutional regulator seizing some wealth or money (7)

3 Names and locations in report (5)

4 Absolutely dreadfully (7)

5 Knitted her tent with wool? Give up (5,2,3,5)

6 No firm’s infirm, in brief (6)

7 Vehicle to go across... to go across university city (9)

8 Crushes a relative (7)

14 Leaves from orchid CIA cultivated (9)

16 Nationalist, smooth and funny individual (7)

18 American, obscenely bloated, losing energy: don’t trust him (1,3,3)

19 Author wanting banger, perhaps with bread (7)

20 Character in pursuit of Romeo? (6)

23 Vigilant, attentive lackey: expeditiously tending, primarily? (5)