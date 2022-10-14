The Sunday Crossword No. 3224

Across

1 Sailors travel here for substantial part of meal (4,6)

6 Almost perfect notion (4)

9 Trunk of gin ordered; it helps musician get started (6,4)

10 Bite from insect that’s repelled (4)

11 Singer to emit pained expression before piano piece (12)

15 They provide warmth in essence, husband and son (7)

16 One found in hedge, perhaps, to argue and quarrel (7)

17 Some emus tangled with wild equine (7)

19 Spicy sausage mostly unpleasant task, ultimately seeing ennui chez Léo (7)

20 Stinking Emmenthal Sir put away (2,3,7)

23 Call for massage, loudly (4)

24 Authorisations for acts of demolition (10)

25 Exclamation expressing annoyance with a 2022 World Cup host city (4)

26 Do big trees make up this place? In a sense; largely not! (4,6)

Down

1 Tiny beast’s enormous power, we’re told (4)

2 Primarily infinitesimal objects; negative, sometimes? (4)

3 Focus your thoughts: what might your drink be made from? (11)

4 Develops — or decreases? (7)

5 Moves slowly, after brief second dashes off (7)

7 Rat Pack star working in tandem to secure Alfa Romeo (4,6)

8 Own goal, or a dummy: balls getting weaved? (6,4)

12 A father failing O-level about a Catholic computer programmer(3,8)

13 Impeach Don, ineffectively defended (10)

14 Fellow athlete’s flying, taking drug and artificial body part (5,5)

18 Noted heretic in scene of Jesus’ ministry cut short by duck (7)

19 Italian liqueur one consumed in holiday accommodation on Rhode Island (7)

21 In the entrance, adjusting central heating: Everyman’s beginning to be a pain (4)

22 A little app’s strangely quiet alert (4)