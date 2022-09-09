The Sunday Crossword No. 3219

September 09, 2022 16:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Across

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Subjects such as History, English, Classics on ice regrettably (6,8)

8 Primarily Islamic republic, Azerbaijan’s neighbour? (4)

9 ‘80s ballad that’s ornate was fast enthralling one (6,4)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

10 C. European city, in retrospect, used to be chilly (6)

11 Oddly, loner awash, swimming with toothy mammals (8)

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

12 Great Dane cavorting in genteel eatery (3,6)

14 Scoffs wines, spirits etc loudly (4)

15 Pint? Regularly bleary, Everyman’s beginning to tuck in (4)

16 Beautiful princess with roly-poly dessert: very excited! (7,2)

20 Ale container, a large piece of brass (4,4)

21 Somewhere in France, piece of offal’s acerbic (6)

23 Good old pancakes, finally disappeared inside cookers: frightful apparitions (10)

24 Extravagant praise for dance party (4)

25 Sees bronco told off on the wagon (5-4,5)

Down

1 Arise in plane, perhaps (7)

2 Ice creams consumed by deaconess (5)

3 A nation with naval strength, we’re told: it’s in the mains (2,5)

4 The queen to cross parting water (that is, lake), finding dog (8,7)

5 The writer had 50 hesitant expressions: they won’t work (6)

6 Cold spot, Norway: the European’s replaced by another (5,4)

7 Being somewhat high-minded, I blessed foodstuffs (7)

13 It’s used for pumping reggae with sun out (6,3)

15 Corroborate order to get some distance from Paddington? (4,3)

17 Lectures caught by young women (7)

18 Show half of mum’s brothers having left (7)

19 You should see Papa before seeing this city! (6)

22 Abandon in brushwood (5)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
magazine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app