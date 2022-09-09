The Sunday Crossword No. 3219

Across

1 Subjects such as History, English, Classics on ice regrettably (6,8)

8 Primarily Islamic republic, Azerbaijan’s neighbour? (4)

9 ‘80s ballad that’s ornate was fast enthralling one (6,4)

10 C. European city, in retrospect, used to be chilly (6)

11 Oddly, loner awash, swimming with toothy mammals (8)

12 Great Dane cavorting in genteel eatery (3,6)

14 Scoffs wines, spirits etc loudly (4)

15 Pint? Regularly bleary, Everyman’s beginning to tuck in (4)

16 Beautiful princess with roly-poly dessert: very excited! (7,2)

20 Ale container, a large piece of brass (4,4)

21 Somewhere in France, piece of offal’s acerbic (6)

23 Good old pancakes, finally disappeared inside cookers: frightful apparitions (10)

24 Extravagant praise for dance party (4)

25 Sees bronco told off on the wagon (5-4,5)

Down

1 Arise in plane, perhaps (7)

2 Ice creams consumed by deaconess (5)

3 A nation with naval strength, we’re told: it’s in the mains (2,5)

4 The queen to cross parting water (that is, lake), finding dog (8,7)

5 The writer had 50 hesitant expressions: they won’t work (6)

6 Cold spot, Norway: the European’s replaced by another (5,4)

7 Being somewhat high-minded, I blessed foodstuffs (7)

13 It’s used for pumping reggae with sun out (6,3)

15 Corroborate order to get some distance from Paddington? (4,3)

17 Lectures caught by young women (7)

18 Show half of mum’s brothers having left (7)

19 You should see Papa before seeing this city! (6)

22 Abandon in brushwood (5)