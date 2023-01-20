ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3238

January 20, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated January 19, 2023 01:28 pm IST

Across

1 Brief, displaying discretion (10)

6 At the outset, ‘Terrible’ sort; aristocratic Russian! (4)

9 Heavily stomp over boundary where sportsperson may jump (10)

10 Laid back? Don’t touch that... ! (4)

11 Following calm, canoe lost in vast watery expanse (7,5)

15 A doctor, way back, that’s describing a gland (7)

16 $10,149 for Banksy piece? (7)

17 Perhaps change revolted expression on initially seeing nibbles (7)

19 At sea, Sea Lord primes weaponry again (7)

20 Two moons fail to display Newtonian principles (4,2,6)

23 Heard, in short walk, an aquatic bird (4)

24 Eccentric star is paid with indoor plant (10)

25 Retired horse unhappy to race (4)

26 Compromised? Stop seething (10)

Down

1 See what you can get from a palm tree (4)

2 Money in imperialism (4)

3 Better nominate extraordinary explorer(7,4)

4 Everyman shall pass on acrimony (3,4)

5 Fools childminders (independent, not amateur) (7)

7 It has white and brown meat, bird cooked with capers (6,4)

8 Stern seller sent bananas (10)

12 Watching from above... or not noticing at all? (11)

13 Was divisive, perhaps premeditated (10)

14 This is one of those tirades (10)

18 Ultimately, Marge’s troublemaker lad? (7)

19 Drink some clarets inappropriately (7)

21 Lead actor that’s over 8 on board? (4)

22 The French rehashed gutted calorific ingredient (4)

