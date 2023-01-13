ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3237

January 13, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated January 11, 2023 06:13 pm IST

Across

1 Tiny shrill sound perhaps ... Young birds (not large) in trees (7,7)

9 Everyman, note, tucked into very old booze (4)

10 Hollywood big shots actively kept a chart (3,3,4)

11 Somewhat damp, ref abandons building (6)

12 At last, interest and care shown adopting Pole (2,3,3)

13 Surely sad? Sad, surely (9)

15 Primarily, Antony’s spouse’s pets, sadly! (4)

16 Ultimately stuck to bath oil that’s in make-up bag (4)

17 Mending and sorting washed socks? (9)

21 Word from above: disheartened Jewish scholar leaves (8)

22 In nobleman’s house, outspoken style (6)

24 Tenth hiker represented in sculpture (3,7)

25 Ably and supply (4)

26 In war, new soldiers displayed malaise (5-9)

Down

2 Dodgy régimes may produce these? (7)

3 Strength of spirit in demonstration (5)

4 Outstanding number at head of data collection (7)

5 Who’ll shortly send you to sleep? (3,6,6)

6 Nestled among azalea, N.T. officer’s shed? (4-2)

7 Bully proposers horribly (9)

8 Approves another helping (7)

14 Cushion on horseback, cowboy’s accessory (9)

16 Specialised skill? Get to work in the allotment immediately, says Spooner (4-3)

18 One loves seeing Star Wars villain, helmet removed, capturing space station (7)

19 Post-Christmas débris is irritating (7)

20 Wide-ranging, strove to secure a run (6)

23 Absence of plonk nearly certain to end in failure (2-3)

