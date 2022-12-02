The Sunday Crossword No. 3231

December 02, 2022 12:02 pm | Updated November 30, 2022 01:54 pm IST

Across

1 More than regrets legacy: a top job abandoned (6,7)

ADVERTISEMENT

8 Catastrophe: ill-temper returns (4)

9 Bone eaten by fearsome Tatars, allegedly (10)

10 ‘Robust’ boat’s submerged: bother! (6)

11 Doing Brazilian dance, sing about a business degree (8)

12 Explosive, a weapon mostly full of hot air(9)

14 Land a fish (4)

15 Young farm animal that comes up to your knee (4)

16 Wanting G&T, having ordered escargots, the French dish (9)

20 Losing heart, incorrect to rearrange performances (8)

21 We’re told of a system that describes a rising anchor (6)

23 Regrettably, the realist is more underhand (10)

24 Hollow lair by edge of forest (4)

25 Way ace dramas recollected (including director)? (7,6)

Down

1 Fifty kicked out of a singing party that’s gone pear-shaped? (7)

2 Rises from seats as Juliet sits in for Romeo (5)

3 Tent-dwellers skip about, son falling onto bottom (7)

4 Creative talent fellow’s wanting, it is ‘flair’ by tacit arrangement (8,7)

5 Punctual? Not unreliable Everyman (repeatedly) (2,4)

6 In favour, fat heretic’s prayer (3,6)

7 Desired renovation of deanery (7)

13 Initially, battle; and latterly also clothing lending a visage anonymity? (9)

15 Cuba and Sweden denied Costa Rica could be a nation state (7)

17 Bird species, briefly something linked to flight (7)

18 Great people, they’re on the map (7)

19 Lisper’s to get up and thrash about (6)

22 Source of wine that’s aged? (5)

ADVERTISEMENT