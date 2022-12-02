The Sunday Crossword No. 3231

December 02, 2022 12:02 pm | Updated November 30, 2022 01:54 pm IST

Across

1 More than regrets legacy: a top job abandoned (6,7)

ADVERTISEMENT

8 Catastrophe: ill-temper returns (4)

9 Bone eaten by fearsome Tatars, allegedly (10)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

10 ‘Robust’ boat’s submerged: bother! (6)

11 Doing Brazilian dance, sing about a business degree (8)

12 Explosive, a weapon mostly full of hot air(9)

14 Land a fish (4)

15 Young farm animal that comes up to your knee (4)

16 Wanting G&T, having ordered escargots, the French dish (9)

20 Losing heart, incorrect to rearrange performances (8)

21 We’re told of a system that describes a rising anchor (6)

23 Regrettably, the realist is more underhand (10)

24 Hollow lair by edge of forest (4)

25 Way ace dramas recollected (including director)? (7,6)

Down

1 Fifty kicked out of a singing party that’s gone pear-shaped? (7)

2 Rises from seats as Juliet sits in for Romeo (5)

3 Tent-dwellers skip about, son falling onto bottom (7)

4 Creative talent fellow’s wanting, it is ‘flair’ by tacit arrangement (8,7)

5 Punctual? Not unreliable Everyman (repeatedly) (2,4)

6 In favour, fat heretic’s prayer (3,6)

7 Desired renovation of deanery (7)

13 Initially, battle; and latterly also clothing lending a visage anonymity? (9)

15 Cuba and Sweden denied Costa Rica could be a nation state (7)

17 Bird species, briefly something linked to flight (7)

18 Great people, they’re on the map (7)

19 Lisper’s to get up and thrash about (6)

22 Source of wine that’s aged? (5)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

magazine / games

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US