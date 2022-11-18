The Sunday Crossword No. 3229

November 18, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated November 17, 2022 02:32 pm IST

Across

1 Consolidates, unusually low (12)

10 Batty, naked, one in France getting sun acclimatizes (7)

11 Pooh’s friend Rabbit’s beginning to intervene and provoke (7)

12 Considerable part of molecular genetics (5)

13 Dependent sweetheart suppressing fury (6-2)

15 A pair such as the solver and a sheep? (10)

16 Natural element, odourless and noble, primarily? (4)

18 Temperature dropped in important medicine bottle (4)

20 Enormous pleasure boat navy’s left in condition of poor visibility (10)

22 Adore old resort, fabulous place (2,6)

24 Say earl is retreating seeing military blockade (5)

26 Stinking king, endeavouring to abandon son (7)

27 Rise above horse chestnut, we’re told (7)

28 Needleworkers with southeastern American accents (12)

Down

2 Caretaker in Bury on WhatsApp? (7)

3 Right-wing politician to invite scorn (8)

4 Meddlesome Everyman too bumptious and fussy in the end (4)

5 New Age, tortuous, time wasted: intolerable! (10)

6 Copying what a microwave might produce (5)

7 Agitated, enraged swordsman’s call (2,5)

8 Everyone getting trim in sports: is anyone listening? (5,4,4)

9 What could be sharp, ensuring reshaping? (7,6)

14 According to Spooner, Holmes’ creator pleads for simple culinary fare (6,4)

17 Fussy dustiness: no university objects (8)

19 Lecture that might be a little flat (7)

21 Carry out — take out, officially (7)

23 Self-portrait ‘accidentally’ includes healthy foodstuff (5)

25 Cliff and Mark left following injury (4)

