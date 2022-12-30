The Sunday Crossword No. 3235

December 30, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Across

1 Features of characters in le Carré’s dénouements? (5,7)

10 In Cologne, a restaurant that’s most convenient (7)

11 Smaller road? Stop! (4-3)

12 Rouse rudely, offering French bread (5)

13 Top award designation Everyman’s beginning to enter... no, secondtier (8)

15 Presiding over pacification? (10)

16 So, giant’s coming back (4)

18 Slurps noisily, a failing (4)

20 Top courier redirected somewhere in Caribbean (6,4)

22 Authorising documents conflict with tirades (8)

24 Feeling pain as good bananas rejected (5)

26 About to appear in misguided reboot in 31 days’ time (7)

27 Between times, present duck in addition (7)

28 Is fast, reckless deed providing gratification? (12)

Down

2 Used grill to cook leafy veg, did you say? (7)

3 What’s shown when terribly austere, right? Wrong (8)

4 Topless poet wanting chips in a pot? (4)

5 Tighten one’s belt in joint confines (3,7)

6 Bundle of fibres in cheek (5)

7 Around India, gift-giving party’s more flamboyant (7)

8 Fail to get most out of what comes from lumbering Welsh poem? (5,4,4)

9 Fast food galoot’s cooked with no end of fries: that’s not helping (1,3,3,2,4)

14 Truss with truce, uneasy arrangements (10)

17 Most rambunctious, TS Eliot’s preface is one about... about uprising (8)

19 Wicked sailors taking exercise, swapping hands (7)

21 Indication naming unborn through esoteric Roman obstetrics, primarily? (2,5)

23 Senior religious figure, a bold socialmedia nuisance (5)

25 Pet names including something fiery and Italian (4)