The Sunday Crossword No. 3227

November 03, 2022 15:54 IST

Across

1 Right to hop a small distance in imperishable body part (5,6)

9 Rodent spotted in Birmingham’s terrarium (7)

10 Accept a fork-tailed songbird (7)

11 Religious leader’s nearly bang on (5)

12 Aren’t emus, largely, surprisingly, able to do sums? (8)

14 Pursue legal cases in casual apparel (10)

15 At which time, novel about hotel gets rejected (4)

17 Get rid of unevenly shaved moustache (4)

19 Sees bodily shape getting portly, shedding first of two tons (7,3)

21 Farm animal breaking speed of light ... take off ... lift off! (8)

23 All but last two of Italian children seeing cartoon (5)

25 Rector and associate fiddle endlessly with pasta dish (7)

26 Only half seasoned, bear with difficulty a gastropod (3,4)

27 Charge one that may have a tab for extra glass (5,6)

Down

1 Country pub abandoned, amphibian jumping about (7)

2 Once more considers the dilapidated skating venues seen around (8)

3 Nobleman in Cockney cast (4)

4 In atrium: nuts, bananas, flower with edible leaves (10)

5 The writer thinks highly of being furious (5)

6 Gigantic old leviathan; in allegory, tempting hubris, primarily? (7)

7 Following drink, goes off with summer clothing (5,8)

8 Love to tuck into desserts such as honey bun and treacle (5,8)

13 No end in turmoil brewing by car showroom? (10)

16 Piano, perhaps it includes D# and F# (according to Spooner) (8)

18 Suspends items of furniture (7)

20 ‘On Her Majesty’s Service’ on fronts of letters aligned with current regulation? (4,3)

22 Dance round trailer? (5)

24 Everyman’s behind essentially nasty fizz (4)

