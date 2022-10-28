The Sunday Crossword No. 3226

October 28, 2022 14:49 IST

Across

1 Quick drink, tipsily strut about hotel where some pork pies might be found? (4-6)

6 Row with flipping concerning Italian (4)

9 Eccentrics, according to Spooner, jeer at scribbles (10)

10 The stunted not-half ugly lout (4)

11 Educates boy wizard, one seen on King’s Cross platform? (12)

15 Celebrate detailed newspaper (7)

16 Closely examine peculiar shelled jellybean (7)

17 Architect, so to speak, to collapse (7)

19 Pastes group of cricketers, now (7)

20 Keen tourist, German, given piece of brain and pig’s foot (12)

23 Some light fish (4)

24 In pursuit of muscles, taking exercise? Right away, refusing to take part (10)

25 Band essential to salsa shows (4)

26 Fixed unhealthy Basil’s diet (10)

Down

1 Compère presenting piece from Shostakovich (4)

2 Sightseer bloated, ultimately, following the French calorific ingredient (4)

3 English getting run, going after draw: game in London location (5,6)

4 Ian and Luke, wildly different (7)

5 State whose borders are all land — or entirely water, we’re told (4,3)

7 Encountering trouble, like one using 19? (2,3,5)

8 Ignore more, by implication anyway (10)

12 Getting on in the Runaway Train’s destination (4,3,4)

13 Shapes wobbling about: refocusing (10)

14 So send up my silly aliases (10)

18 Regionally associated refreshment: evidently beery, invariably toasted, primarily? (7)

19 Flutter, only hot when rising in location for washing (7)

21 Everyman’s up and about on front of stage, needing help to address audience (4)

22 For example, a daughter giving antiquated oath (4)

