The Sunday Crossword No. 3222

Across

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Remove restrictions on students I caught in dare (10)

6 Public transport in shopping centre that’s revolutionary (4)

9 Poor plasma set is quite unsuitable (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Seen in royal racecourse, topless Northerner (4)

11 Regretfully rue cosy hut? No, it’s a grand home (7,5)

15 Deliveries proceed quickly in storm (7)

16 Dog suppressing disgusted expression in entrance (7)

17 Early aviator regarded highly as redoubtable trailblazer, primarily? (7)

19 Male, hairy: to him it’s a salutation! (7)

20 Land one time in blazing row with Massenet about second piece in Manon (7,5)

23 Sea eagle’s gross, we’re told (4)

24 What ten dancers will hold: an audience? (10)

25 Special Forces getting hot in military gear (4)

26 Characters in R&B, &c.? (10)

Down

1 Not smart to send up bishop with slander (4)

2 In report, betray group of spies (4)

3 Assume it’s suitable (11)

4 Given investment, son made more comfortable (5,2)

5 Service provided by personal digital assistant? (4,3)

7 Narrating another reckoning (10)

8 Discharge warning signal somewhere in the Alps (10)

12 Awkward situations, greetings (3-2-3-3)

13 Householders, horrible horsewomen (10)

14 Agent is bitter about shows (10)

18 Small-time Everyman’s a pitiful character(4,3)

19 Messiaen abruptly composed description of blue-eyed cat (7)

21 A little man, one who hasn’t been named? (4)

22 The French starters of snails - succulent? Not so much (4)