The Sunday Crossword no. 3326

Across

1 Capital – African port – elevated Table overlooking waterside neighbourhoods, primarily? (4,4)

5 Young Scout enters elite fighting force, explores underwater (6)

9 Approaching girl: a nasty moment (4,4)

10 Slammin’ do – orgiastic to some extent – like some fireworks? (6)

11 Give a hand to Everyman first … it’s the best we can hope for (5)

12 Spiritualist’s boring kind of wine (6-3)

14 Fight vulgarisms in grand source of illumination (8,5)

17 Fantastic technician, pot smoker’s help in quitting (8,5)

21 Hush-hush: street cop in disguise (3-6)

22 Conscience … ‘Golden’, you say? (5)

24 Problem: some rotting litchis (6)

25 Jam in Cuban club – hero! – or perhaps that’s a wrap? (8)

26 Shrewd batsmen, regularly dismissed, suppressing disapproving expression (6)

27 From cakehole, forsakes puddings! (8)

Down

1 Ancients’ brews, sharper than the rest (8)

2 Greek character with spinning disc hoisted piece of crockery (5)

3 Delay Spooner’s green label (4,3)

4 Times strewn about in part of London (11)

6 Usher’s behaviour (7)

7 Harry holds boot that’s redtinged (9)

8 Waters some flowers (6)

13 Maybe sit in show (11)

15 Never seeing use putting atomic number first (2, 2, 5)

16 Covers axes, since temperature’s risen (8)

18 Manpower reduced: a short shock? (4,3)

19 In nightwear, trouble turning to deity in temples (7)

20 In the morning, jerk’s shown up: shame (6)

23 At regular intervals, inclined railway’s beginning to get more frosty (5)

Solution no. 3325