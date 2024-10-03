GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword no. 3326

Published - October 03, 2024 09:02 am IST

Across

1 Capital – African port – elevated Table overlooking waterside neighbourhoods, primarily? (4,4)

5 Young Scout enters elite fighting force, explores underwater (6)

9 Approaching girl: a nasty moment (4,4)

10 Slammin’ do – orgiastic to some extent – like some fireworks? (6)

11 Give a hand to Everyman first … it’s the best we can hope for (5)

12 Spiritualist’s boring kind of wine (6-3)

14 Fight vulgarisms in grand source of illumination (8,5)

17 Fantastic technician, pot smoker’s help in quitting (8,5)

21 Hush-hush: street cop in disguise (3-6)

22 Conscience … ‘Golden’, you say? (5)

24 Problem: some rotting litchis (6)

25 Jam in Cuban club – hero! – or perhaps that’s a wrap? (8)

26 Shrewd batsmen, regularly dismissed, suppressing disapproving expression (6)

27 From cakehole, forsakes puddings! (8)

Down

1 Ancients’ brews, sharper than the rest (8)

2 Greek character with spinning disc hoisted piece of crockery (5)

3 Delay Spooner’s green label (4,3)

4 Times strewn about in part of London (11)

6 Usher’s behaviour (7)

7 Harry holds boot that’s redtinged (9)

8 Waters some flowers (6)

13 Maybe sit in show (11)

15 Never seeing use putting atomic number first (2, 2, 5)

16 Covers axes, since temperature’s risen (8)

18 Manpower reduced: a short shock? (4,3)

19 In nightwear, trouble turning to deity in temples (7)

20 In the morning, jerk’s shown up: shame (6)

23 At regular intervals, inclined railway’s beginning to get more frosty (5)

Solution no. 3325

Published - October 03, 2024 09:02 am IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / lifestyle and leisure / leisure (general) / games / South Africa / entertainment (general) / cards / board games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.