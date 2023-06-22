The Sunday Crossword No. 3260

June 22, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated June 20, 2023 03:36 pm IST

Across

1 Perhaps Marilyn’s sweetheart to take care of a little rusty instrument (6,4)

6 Betrayer turned, protecting second despot (4)

10 Enthrone in rumpled satinet (7)

11 Native Americans handing us ‘avocado’, ‘tomato’, linguistically (primarily)? (7)

12 Some prequalify in uniform (5)

13 Rain’s stopped play? It’s a foregone conclusion (2,7)

14 A witch may have this assistant, bit of a fright (6,5)

18 Destructive policy: a pact must be arranged (11)

21 Small woodsman, one that’s out for a bit (9)

23 Dim British king (5)

24 Medically assessed the ‘riddle’ at the outset: Everyman’s got old (7)

25 Adds quality to multiple TV episodes (7)

26 Woman essential to United Nations (4)

27 Spooner’s assessed judgment, briefly seeing bird (7,3)

Down

1 Foundered when afield, reeling (6)

2 Relax: that man’s not still in bed, Cockney informs us (4,2)

3 Inventor: Bach and Elgar’s confused with Barber — runs off (7,7)

4 Hullabaloo near duchy that’s neglected (3,3,3)

5 Lead operations, in charge of mysterious characters (5)

7 Sensible to get to grips with bit of progress that’s cutting-edge (5-3)

8 Sympathise with concern (6,2)

9 Gorges on English seafood, right away, with most of roll and vegetable (7,7)

15 Attests to the bona fides of suspicious señoritas (9)

16 Tape in difficult test case (8)

17 This answer may be saline (8)

19 Make new arrangement for holidaymaker’s destination (6)

20 For model: cheers! (6)

22 Set of pulses directed one way... or another (5)

