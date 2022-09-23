The Sunday Crossword No. 3221

Subajayanthi Wilson 2507
September 23, 2022 18:35 IST

Across

1 Centralised arrangement for employment qualifications (11)

9 Ransome’s written about a group in a boat(7)

10 Revolutionary painting? Very upset: it’s hard work (7)

11 Leaves out some whom I.T. suggests (5)

12 Blasted duck — or beautiful bird (8)

14 United appoint endlessly wealthy Australian dietician, ultimately opposed to apple pie? (10)

15 Everyman finally did change a lightbulb — in a manner of speaking (4)

17 Friends: they’ll give you flowers (4)

19 Mountain rock by cape; piercing yell — who’s making it? (7,3)

21 Male bird of prey one captured with weapon (8)

23 Provide new container for flipping drunkard (5)

25 Land in trouble tucking into dodgy cure (7)

26 No longer working, detective, unerring marksman (4-3)

27 Blockbusting books from footballer and comedian (11)

Down

1 I’m taken aback and largely ill on a French island (7)

2 Needs hem altering, being tangled up (8)

3 Eagle — rather nautical eagle, primarily? (4)

4 Tantalised by a little bird, I will have dined on duck for starters (10)

5 Rattle and bell, often (5)

6 A little barista in Edinburgh is covered in blotches (7)

7 Unhealthy cornet cut out, assuming bachelor’s wanting vegan fare (7,6)

8 Regrettably, a tour fell flat making you nervous (3,2,1,7)

13 Minister having disagreement about church to speak with delicacy (5,5)

16 Protection from wind given to top pilot in film (8)

18 Chump and onion that’s hard to see? (3,4)

20 Shore up revival for legendary musician (7)

22 Doesn’t show animal’s skin (5)

24 Superstar’s out of work, we’re told (4)

