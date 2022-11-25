The Sunday Crossword No. 3230

November 25, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated November 24, 2022 03:23 pm IST

Across

1 Importunes sadly for a new beginning (10)

6 Starters of appetising soups in Fontainebleau? I think not (2,2)

9 In retreat, massage, good lingerie and fine wines (10)

10 Everyman’s after snack every so often, and wine (4)

12 Shivering, cold, threw up: it happens every four years (3,5,3)

15 Title is stirring for him? (7)

16 About time, forces retreating: that’s more intelligent (7)

17 Enlightenment in, we’re told, theguardian.com? (7)

19 Clues go pear-shaped, sugar (7)

20 Experimental facility with artist drawing dog (11)

23 Second person in French Resistance, note, to become revolutionary (4)

24 In this puzzle, one is — and isn’t — this! (10)

25 Others snooze (4)

26 Settler working with map: it provides illumination along the way (6,4)

Down

1 Kids’ barbecue staple (4)

2 Furious as god of love is brought up (4)

3 Masculine fellow abandoning jet to attack resident of high altitudes (8,4)

4 Coati dies, tasting a little spruce? Ever so much (7)

5 Regularly poaches many wildcats (7)

7 At any cost I organised a kind of holiday (10)

8 Perspire if consuming trifles (10)

11 So, a reputable resort offering vehicle for fun (8,4)

13 Showing some leg, Isla to rankle regulator(10)

14 Oldest and shattered, little deer (so Spooner tells us) (5-5)

18 Reiterate call for Communist to leave? (4,3)

19 Grand Old Duke with story about York, ultimately divine (7)

21 Evil Typhon’s necropolitan abode, primarily? (4)

22 Panic in part of aircraft (4)

