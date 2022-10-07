The Sunday Crossword No. 3223

Across
1 Watch online series, Dead Smooth (11)
9 S. American booze English knocked back; they’re hard to understand (7)
10 A northern wally seeing Belgian city (7)
11 From the outset, Everyman’s vigorously ignoring teenagers aged 18 (5)
12 A détente almost arranged — very much the reverse! (8)
14 Examination including piano, in part (10)
15 In November, Victor called out sin (4)
17 A little African-American celebrity (4)
19 I’m surprised to get into starters of brie, langoustine, escargots, unusually: fancy, French food! (6,4)
21 Punishment for masses (8)
23 National army’s hiding fear (5)
25 Avionics not very developed in island capital (7)
26 Stroke seabird: that’s an order (7)
27 Place residents with officers (11)
Down
1 Apparitions as may appear after cheese? (7)
2 Force summoned, ran amok (8)
3 Architectural projection.
Sometimes ecclesiastical? Primarily! (4)
4 Property contracts: she does all sorts (10)
5 Celebrated what a melody is (5)
6 Couldn’t stop thinking about uprising, perfectly proper? (5,2)
7 Titian, perhaps drunk, suggesting something to draw at night (8,5)
8 ‘Timid? You have backbone!’ says Spooner, to express thoughts plainly (5,4,4)
13 Gallants to rematerialize after much delay (2,4,4)
16 Loose faun sent off (8)
18 I calm us with arrangement that’s harmonious (7)
20 Editorials making readers switch sides at first (7)
22 Problem children (5)
24 Begin tennis tournament? (4)