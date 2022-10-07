The Sunday Crossword No. 3223

October 07, 2022 17:12 IST

Across

1 Watch online series, Dead Smooth (11)

9 S. American booze English knocked back; they’re hard to understand (7)

10 A northern wally seeing Belgian city (7)

11 From the outset, Everyman’s vigorously ignoring teenagers aged 18 (5)

12 A détente almost arranged — very much the reverse! (8)

14 Examination including piano, in part (10)

15 In November, Victor called out sin (4)

17 A little African-American celebrity (4)

19 I’m surprised to get into starters of brie, langoustine, escargots, unusually: fancy, French food! (6,4)

21 Punishment for masses (8)

23 National army’s hiding fear (5)

25 Avionics not very developed in island capital (7)

26 Stroke seabird: that’s an order (7)

27 Place residents with officers (11)

Down

1 Apparitions as may appear after cheese? (7)

2 Force summoned, ran amok (8)

3 Architectural projection.

Sometimes ecclesiastical? Primarily! (4)

4 Property contracts: she does all sorts (10)

5 Celebrated what a melody is (5)

6 Couldn’t stop thinking about uprising, perfectly proper? (5,2)

7 Titian, perhaps drunk, suggesting something to draw at night (8,5)

8 ‘Timid? You have backbone!’ says Spooner, to express thoughts plainly (5,4,4)

13 Gallants to rematerialize after much delay (2,4,4)

16 Loose faun sent off (8)

18 I calm us with arrangement that’s harmonious (7)

20 Editorials making readers switch sides at first (7)

22 Problem children (5)

24 Begin tennis tournament? (4)

