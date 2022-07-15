Entertainment

The Sunday Crossword No. 3211

July 15, 2022 15:11 IST
July 15, 2022 15:11 IST

Across

1 Goes for salad? (6)

4 Princess is embarrassed describing old boy in state of undress (8)

9 Self-service meal? That’s a blow (6)

10 Police Chief has surrounded site of major battle (8)

11 Time for solver and setter’s announced (4)

12 Everyman’s wanting praise, or otherwise he’ll initiate a performance (10)

15 Source of cash — or ‘penny mines’, whimsically? (5-7)

18 Nuns drained bubbly to suppress yen for large meal (6,6)

21 Successful sorcerer’s American (10)

22 Sent back the French starters of offal, flageolets and a little horse (4)

24 Pursue hint about... about money (8)

25 Green, unrefined (6)

26 Revolutionary runs for Elizabeth I et al. (8)

27 Romeo’s seen before these mountains? (6)

Down

1 Finales of Figaro, Macbeth and Salome involved in Melba’s orchestration for operatic show (2,6)

2 Australian fellow’s far from tongue-tied — that’s rich (8)

3 ‘Somewhat unprecedented’ state of happiness (4)

5 Stormy, raw and rainy out, to be sure (1,7,3)

6 Stuffing Parrot is series where you see bird being cooked (10)

7 In which this clue would be numbered 111th? (6)

8 Head’s journalist in the ascendant, tyrannical type (6)

13 Vehicle jars, having moved without clear direction (5,6)

14 For Spooner, online reward arriving unexpectedly (2,8)

16 Adeptly performing The Queen and Traitor(8)

17 Ran a silk works somewhere in the Indian Ocean (3,5)

19 Summary’s offered up: it keeps items separate (6)

20 Bird once keened: not half made sorrowful sounds (6)

23 What’s primarily gigantic, open, barren and inhospitable? (4)

