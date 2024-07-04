ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3314

Published - July 04, 2024 09:01 am IST

Across

1 Frustrate fly (4)

3 Piano music, as can be picked up in Chinatown (10)

9 Diligent pupil trails back (4)

10 Supports chain restaurants (10)

12 Does an impresario’s job – or just pretends (4,2,2,3)

15 Speech’s missing opening – making allowances? (7)

16 Cordate, styled in ‘20s fashion (3,4)

17 Artist’s questionable offering welcomed by deviate (7)

19 Announced what you may do to a flat singer (4-3)

20 Certain kids jostled for favourable position (6,5)

23 Devise alien people, ones who’ll do the dirty work (7,3)

24 Row when Mr Woods ditches golf (4)

25 What you do in spare time, finding charger: it’s an obsession (5,5)

26 Wager on a character coming from Athens (4)

Down

1 Dad’s come up, popping in to contradict and censure (10)

2 Summer clothing, blue: a brief distraction (5,5)

4 Harry’s getting drunk with us: cheers! (7)

5 Ingredients of tapas, satay and Italian sauce (7)

6 Perfect scores (6-6)

7 Canonically, Abel’s iniquitous nemesis, primarily? (4)

8 Band’s appeal? Not a sound (4)

11 Party top substantial woman’s lost: turn around (2,1,3-6)

13 Interlaces ornately to bring everything to one place (10)

14 Country’s down on job that’s announced (5,5)

18 Piece belonging to collector is Ottoman dish (7)

19 Everyman would get stuck in to vacuous words and devices (7)

21 With derisive remarks, sent up old king (4)

22 End of U-boat? About time! (4)

Crossword Solution No. 3313

