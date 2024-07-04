The Sunday Crossword No. 3314

Across

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Frustrate fly (4)

3 Piano music, as can be picked up in Chinatown (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

9 Diligent pupil trails back (4)

10 Supports chain restaurants (10)

12 Does an impresario’s job – or just pretends (4,2,2,3)

ADVERTISEMENT

15 Speech’s missing opening – making allowances? (7)

16 Cordate, styled in ‘20s fashion (3,4)

17 Artist’s questionable offering welcomed by deviate (7)

ADVERTISEMENT

19 Announced what you may do to a flat singer (4-3)

20 Certain kids jostled for favourable position (6,5)

23 Devise alien people, ones who’ll do the dirty work (7,3)

ADVERTISEMENT

24 Row when Mr Woods ditches golf (4)

25 What you do in spare time, finding charger: it’s an obsession (5,5)

26 Wager on a character coming from Athens (4)

Down

1 Dad’s come up, popping in to contradict and censure (10)

2 Summer clothing, blue: a brief distraction (5,5)

4 Harry’s getting drunk with us: cheers! (7)

5 Ingredients of tapas, satay and Italian sauce (7)

6 Perfect scores (6-6)

7 Canonically, Abel’s iniquitous nemesis, primarily? (4)

8 Band’s appeal? Not a sound (4)

11 Party top substantial woman’s lost: turn around (2,1,3-6)

13 Interlaces ornately to bring everything to one place (10)

14 Country’s down on job that’s announced (5,5)

18 Piece belonging to collector is Ottoman dish (7)

19 Everyman would get stuck in to vacuous words and devices (7)

21 With derisive remarks, sent up old king (4)

22 End of U-boat? About time! (4)

Crossword Solution No. 3313

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.