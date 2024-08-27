ADVERTISEMENT

Sunburn Goa announces Swedish DJ Alesso as first headliner for 2024 festival

Published - August 27, 2024 03:52 pm IST

The DJ will also be joined by EDM powerhouse KSHMR, known for his unique fusion of Indian and Western musical influences

The Hindu Bureau

Sunburn Goa announces Swedish DJ Alesso | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sunburn Goa, Asia’s leading electronic dance music (EDM) festival, has announced its first headliner for the 2024 edition: Swedish DJ and EDM icon Alesso. Set to electrify the festival from December 28th to 30th, 2024, Alesso’s return will be the highlight for this year’s festival, marking his comeback to the Sunburn stage.

Alesso, known for his mastery in blending progressive house with melodic elements, has been a dominant figure in the global EDM scene since his rise to fame in 2011. With chart-topping hits like “Heroes (We Could Be)” featuring Tove Lo and collaborations with major artists such as Katy Perry and Calvin Harris, Alesso’s return to India is highly anticipated.

The Swedish DJ expressed said, “I’m excited to be performing at Sunburn. I love India. It has such a long history with music and it really shows in the culture and people. I can’t wait to meet all my Indian fans.”

Joining Alesso at Sunburn Goa 2024 is KSHMR, another powerhouse in the industry, known for his unique fusion of Indian and Western musical influences.

Sunburn Goa 2024 is looking to deliver an unforgettable experience, with festival organizers teasing a surreal underwater-themed environment that will enhance the musical journey.

Tickets for the festival are now available on BookMyShow.

