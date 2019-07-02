Ananya Pandey takes a stand against cyber-bullying

Ananya Panday, on the occasion of World Social Media Day, announced her new initiative named 'So Positive' in order to confront social media bullying. The Student of the Year 2 actor also shared the logo of the initiative and changed her profile picture to the same across all her social media handles. She termed ‘So Positive’ as a Digital Social Responsibility (DSR).

Creating an Instagram handle titled @sopositivedsr for the same, Pandey even posted an infographic that revealed that India ranked one in the list of countries that faced cyber-bullying.

Pandey faced a lot of trolling and social media bullying earlier in the year when her film was released, which is when the actor decided to take a stand against the same,

‘So Positive’ is an original cause taken up by Pandey which is backed with substantial data, research and behavioural statistics. The initiative aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. The prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and stays very prevalent in society. It also details the steps that can be taken by the recipients of this destructive criticism in order to deal with this.

Several celebrities from Bollywood such as co-star Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aryan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and so on endorsed the initiative.