Stand-up is passé, as Pomedy makes its way to Delhi

In January this year, Lakshay Dhupar, the CEO of Limewit, a company that offers untapped talent a platform, put three performers on stage at a tech fest in NIIT University, Neemrana. Lakshay, wasn’t sure how many people would come. Delhi wasn’t familiar with pomedy, a cross between poetry and stand-up comedy, and Lakshay himself knew that while the format had seen success in Mumbai, audiences differed between the two cities.

“To our utter surprise we were able to gather around 150 people,” he says, with future editions running to house-full. Each version has picked up fresh talent, while also featuring a few of those who were hits the previous times.

Now in its sixth edition, Pomedy Eve V6.0 will have performances by two comedians and one pomedian. Lakshay is expecting the idea to go mainstream, so that future editions can be in larger auditoriums, like Siri Fort and Kamani. In terms of the process, “We first invite candidates to different open mics, and from there we make a choice,” says Lakshay.

Of the three performers, Mohit Arora (a comedian) and Badel Sharma (a pomedian) have performed at previous versions of Pomedy, while it’s a first for Amandeep (a comedian). For Mohit, who has also seen success online, it’s just the beginning. Earlier this year, a video he put out on YouTube, crossed over a lakh views (it now has 3 lakh+ views). He told his family of his decision to pursue comedy full-time. Luckily, they were supportive. He practices in front of a mirror and enjoys being on stage more than the actual material creation.

Badel Sharma, a poet and comedian has integrating the two from school, and decided to go full-time with it after he finished his post-grad degree in MBA from Jamia Millia Islamia University. For him, poets and comedians have lots of things in common, the most important, being sensibility.

At Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg; ₹199 per head; Saturday, June 8th 2019, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; tickets at BookMyShow and eventshigh.com