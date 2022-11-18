Malayalam stand-up comedian Sabareesh Narayanan’s show ‘Truly Malayali’ is an updated take on stereotypes

November 18, 2022 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

“There is so much more to being a Malayali than Mohanlal and Mammootty, meat and porotta. I want to talk about the Malayali today and his/her traits that make them stand out from others in the sub-continent,” says stand-up comedian Sabareesh Narayanan.

The content creator-turned-stand-up comedian is making himself heard with his brand of humour in Malayalam. Sabareesh says his dream destination was cinema. Instead of waiting for the big break, he decided to turn to the stage with stand-up comedy while working with a start-up in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. His witty one-liners and narrative style helped him make a mark. One of the co-founders of Cochin Comedy Project, Standup Sabari, as he is known in show circles, has also performed on television shows.

A resident of Kochi, the 26-year-old participated in open-mic events and performed with groups at popular cafes and events. While attending shows in Bengaluru, people there asked him why stand-up was still not popular in Kerala. “Whenever I watched stand-up comedians talk about Malayalis, it was so stereotyped and not in touch with what is happening today. I wanted to change that impression and talk about the present and conceptualise a show in Malayalam for Malayalis,” says Sabareesh, one of the few performing in Malayalam.

Initially, he used a mix of English and Malayalam in his shows. Along with three others, he travelled to UAE and performed to ticketed crowds. While coming across Malayali expats, Sabareesh felt there was so much in common that Malayalis had, no matter where in the world they lived. That is when he decided to do a show in Malayalam for Malayalis.

“Most of them enjoy a good laugh and that is how I conceptualised a show called ‘Truly Malayali’ that talks about all those who say they are Malayalis. It is called ‘Truly Malayali’ and not ‘Mallu’ for a reason. Since I am a Malayali, I make fun of myself and the way I behave, my beliefs...,” he explains.

In 2008, it was VJ Anuradha Menon, aka Lola Kutty, who found fame as the bespectacled Malayali woman with jasmine in her curly hair and speaks English with a heavy Malayali accent.

Common traits

Sabareesh feels his act is a more updated version of the Malayali. “There is a common DNA trait that I find amusing. I use self-deprecating humour to talk about the feeling of derision that many Malayalis seem to have towards several things. The hypocrisy, wannabe intellectualism and tendency to cut corners, love for freebies.... are some of the aspects I talk about in my show. We feel superior about our State but the fact is that every graduate in Kerala is asked why he did not try his luck and go abroad!”

Truly Malayali, a one-hour solo, premiered at Cafe Papaya in Kochi and was recently staged at Eve’s Coffee in Thiruvananthapuram.