Stand-up comic Navin Kumar on latest comedy show ‘Just Married’, life after getting hitched and more 

Bengaluru-based comedian Navin Kumar’s followers were awaiting his latest stand-up video when he broke the news of his wedding to them. Two weeks after the nuptial celebrations in January, Navin released a video titled Unmarried in 30s, moments before he announced that he had got married on social media. In a post captioned, “Hello world! In a series of events, I got married to the lovely @roshini_muthu two weeks back”, the comedian is seen tying the knot on Roshini Muthukumar, with his mother grabbing his neck, appearing as if he was the one getting tied up.

Cut to seven months later, Navin is currently touring with his first themed solo stand-up show in English, ‘Just Married’, which he describes as his “life story over the past two years, from a guy who was completely against marriage, had no idea to get married till he got married.”

The 33-year-old comedian admits that it was never his intention to create a show surrounding this theme, but the jokes took him in that direction. The special, which revolves around love, relationships and marriage, sheds light on his evolution as a person over the last six to seven years, which he feels might be relatable to many.

“It has been surprisingly good,” says Navin nearly a decade old in the industry, regarding the show’s response after his performance in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Navin says he was expecting his audience to be mostly newlyweds and couples considering marriage, but even singles who want to understand marriage from a comedic perspective or veteran couples who have been married for decades have also attended his show.

In Bengaluru, a couple who has been married for 20 years attended the show, says Navin. When asked “why are you here?”, they responded by saying that they wanted to feel nostalgic and understand the ups and downs of marriage faced by the current generation.

“The special also explores the idea of dating apps, matrimonial apps and how people are tired of it,” says Navin who met his wife, Roshini Muthukumar, on a dating app after a “long search”.

Roshini, currently working in ecosystem development at a private firm, was delighted after attending the show when it was performed in Chennai on August 17. Navin says, “She has seen various version of a lot of these jokes independently at a lot of open mics and shows before… She loved it and was very happy with the response of other people as well.”

“She personally has always liked me. Well, she married me. She better like my way of joke telling,” says Navin playfully.

The artist, who has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube and made his acting debut recently with the Keerthy Suresh starrer Raghu Thatha (2024), has high hopes for Just Married. After this tour, Navin plans to revamp the show in November and tour on a bigger canvas. In this second tour, he intends to hit southern cities such as Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Warangal, Mysore and Manipal apart from Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Catch Navin Kumar with Just Married on September 7 at 7pm at Spotlight Social, MG Road, Kochi, and on September 8 at Eve’s Coffee, Anayara, Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com