Srishti Dixit, the Internet’s 'Poo', talks business

Srishti Dixit is the girl you cannot miss if you are hooked on to social media.

She is an ‘honest’ YouTuber who believe in content that has an everyday connect. So you will connect with her make (failure) tutorials, how to cook every Indian dish ever and a lot more. With 184k followers on Instagram and most of her videos crossing several million views Srishti is an internet rage for sure.

Her most popular videos include the 100 thoughts that cross your mind about your outfit while on a treadmill, as well as videos commenting on the pains of adulting, online shopping and threading.

She is currently on Behensplainling with Kusha Kapila. It is a weekly show on Netflix’s YouTube channel, where the duo watches and reviews and gives a desi perspective to the international Netflix content.

Says Srishti, “It is stressful to be pretentious at times. I also feel the pressure to turn in a certain way at an event. These are my share of pressures and sometimes I like putting it out to see how many other relate to it. Surprisingly, even young men comment on those videos expressing how they relate to a certain situation that I would have put out in my vlog.”

Compliment her on how she looks and dresses, as well as how confidently she presented herself at the recent InfluencerCon in Hyderabad and she quips, “this look is so much work. I have sourced this outfit, taken care to shampoo my hair, apply make up and what not.” She adds, “I however would have loved to discuss more on the role of an influencer. Influencing is beyond suggesting a product or a website. It is a very serious responsibility so it is important to put out the not so glamorous side too. If people look at some of my videos and feel, she is so well turned out and has perfect hair and all that, then it becomes my responsibility to say ‘ji nahi this is one side of my social media presence.’”

Srishti’s honesty reflects in the selection of her content and topic, which she says is a bigger pressure than the task of attending office every day. “Add to it the comments that can ruin your day. Some of it is utter garbage. Social media brings you fame and all that, but with it comes the toxic people who love to only spread hatred,” she says.

Popularly, known as internet’s Poo to millenials, Srishti is from Kanpur and is settled in Mumbai.

After working with BuzzFeed for a couple of years, she is now an independent content creator. “I work at my pace, I write my own scripts, conceptualise my videos. I work with independent videographers. If anyone wants to do anything on their own, they must just pursue their dreams. There are a lot of opportunities these days and if the effort is honest, there is no need to doubt about success,” says Srishti.