Spotify India and Warner Music Group renew global licensing deal

Months after signing a licensing agreement with Warner Music Group’s Warner Chappell, Spotify India has finally renewed its global licensing agreement with the record label giant, the streaming platform announced in a statement on April 1, 2020.

Spotify which launched in Sweden in 2008, made its foray into the Indian market on February 26, 2019. Though it quickly became popular for its AI-powered playlist curation, based on the user’s inclinations to artistes, moods, genres and era, the variety of music available was lacking due to the long-ongoing legal dispute with Warner Music Group (WMG). This started when Warner Music, which was was an investor in Spotify, sold its stake in the streaming service in November 2018.

Then in February 2019, Warner had requested the Bombay High Court for an injunction to prevent Spotify from offering songs by its roster of song writers, including Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Madonna and David Guetta — some of the music has already been released to the platform, but Spotify confirms the complete rollout with take a couple of days. Warner Chappell, the publishing arm for the WMG, represents songwriters, while record labels work with the recording artist and producer.

This deal will finally bring Spotify up the ranks in terms of library diversity, a decision which could not have come at a better time with the ongoing Coronavius lockdown. Existing major competitors in the Indian market include JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Google Play Music.

Once the global license was renewed by the two companies, a joint statement from Spotify and Warner Music Group reads, “Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets. The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters, and working together to grow the music industry over the long term.” No financial details about the WMG-Spotify deal have been disseminated.

Earnings

According to Spotify, the company’s total revenue for Q4 2019 was €1,855 million, representing growth of 24% year-over-year, in line with expectations; of this, premium revenue was €1,638 million of the total and grew 24% year-over-year, also in line with expectations. With 124 million premium subscribers globally, which is the highest net add quarter Spotify has experienced and the fastest they have ever added 10 million subscribers.