South Side Story is bringing South India’s cultural legacy to Delhi

In its sixth edition now, radio 93.5 Red FM’s South Side Story is set to regale the capital’s culture enthusiasts with a bouquet of South Indian music, cuisine, handicrafts and performances. The two-day event, slated for August 31 and September 1, promises to pack a punch with its music line-up that spans a colourful spectrum of genres, ranging from Carnatic and folk to rock and rap.

The Hindu is the print media partner for the event.

Among the 11 solo musicians and bands is T.M. Krishna, who dons many hats — Carnatic vocalist, writer, activist and author. He will perform on the first day of the event, which will also feature AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman with her band, contemporary music band Sean Roldan & Friends, Carnatic progressive rock band Agam The Band, and Sithara Project Malabaricus.

On the second day, playback singers Nithya Mammen, Maalavika Sundar and Job Kurian will take the stage with rapper All Okay, and independent acts Arivu + The Ambassa Band and Thaikkudam Bridge.

Nisha Narayanan, COO and director at Red FM and Magic FM, looks back at building a boutique festival with a niche audience. “Given the overwhelming response in the previous years, we have extended the festival to a two-day celebration this time. There is also a special edition, South Side Story Spotlight, which will invite fans on stage to show their talent.”

Red FM had also invited independent musicians this June to apply for a contest that offered a chance to perform at the festival. The organisers revealed that a total of 294 people applied, of which two will be shortlisted to perform at the festival.

There will be other attractions for visitors interested in trying South Indian cuisine or buying handlooms and handicrafts associated with the region’s cultural history. For those looking to try dosa, rasam, sambar, idli and traditional rituals from the region, the festival has roped in restaurants and brands such as Mahabelly, Naivedyam, Southside Habits, Bili Hu Coffees and Skippi to exhibit their products. You could also shop Special South Side Story merchandise by The Tee Point and Rouka’s special South Side Story edition of saris and mundus. There will also be a gajra counter at the venue.

Performances by Kathakali, Bharatnatyam, Mohiniattam dancers and King Mahabali will also be a part of the festival.

South Side Story, in print partnership with The Hindu, will be held on August 31 and September 1; At KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, IG Indoor Stadium, ITO, Vikram Nagar; 3pm onwards. Tickets start at ₹699 on insider.in