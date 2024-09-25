ADVERTISEMENT

Skrillex and Peggy Gou announced as fresh headliners for Sunburn Goa 2024

Published - September 25, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Known as Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival, the event continues to expand its 2024 lineup, which already includes Alesso, KSHMR, and ARGY

The Hindu Bureau

Skrillex and Peggy Gou announced for Sunburn Goa 2024 | Photo Credit: Sunburn

Sunburn Goa 2024 has announced its next phase of headliners, with renowned EDM producers Skrillex and Peggy Gou set to lead the festival. Scheduled to run from December 28 to 30, the event, known as Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival, continues to expand its lineup, which already includes Alesso, KSHMR, and ARGY.

Skrillex, a Grammy Award-winning artist and a major figure in the evolution of dubstep, will bring his globally recognized tracks such as “Bangarang” and “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” to the stage. His presence is expected to draw large crowds, with fans anticipating the high-energy live performances for which he is known.

Joining Skrillex is South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou, who has gained a strong following with her unique blend of house and techno. She is best known for hits like “Starry Night” and “(It Goes Like) Nanana,”.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn Festival, expressed enthusiasm about the additions to the lineup. “These are artists who have consistently pushed the boundaries of electronic music. Their presence alongside Alesso, KSHMR, and ARGY will deliver a truly next-level experience for our fans,” Singh stated.

Sunburn Goa, a fixture in India’s music scene since its inception in 2007, continues to grow as one of the top EDM festivals globally. The festival will be held on the beaches of Goa.

